Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.37% YOY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : Balmer Lawrie & Company declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.74% & the profit increased by 11.37% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.66% and the profit decreased by 13.47%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.08% q-o-q & increased by 15.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 34.99% q-o-q & decreased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.73 for Q1 which increased by 11.34% Y-o-Y.

Balmer Lawrie & Company has delivered 4.47% return in the last 1 week, 8.02% return in the last 6 months and 31.94% YTD return.

Currently, Balmer Lawrie & Company has a market cap of ₹4937.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹320.45 & ₹129.4 respectively.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 638.16 576.69 +10.66% 592.29 +7.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 67.47 71.84 -6.08% 58.35 +15.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.5 15.46 -6.19% 14.86 -2.39% Total Operating Expense 588.73 500.65 +17.59% 542.42 +8.54% Operating Income 49.43 76.03 -34.99% 49.87 -0.88% Net Income Before Taxes 55.61 87.92 -36.76% 53.79 +3.39% Net Income 63.83 73.77 -13.47% 57.31 +11.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.73 4.32 -13.66% 3.35 +11.34%