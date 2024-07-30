Hello User
Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.37% YOY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.37% YOY

Livemint

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.74% YoY & profit increased by 11.37% YoY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : Balmer Lawrie & Company declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.74% & the profit increased by 11.37% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.66% and the profit decreased by 13.47%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.08% q-o-q & increased by 15.63% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 34.99% q-o-q & decreased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.73 for Q1 which increased by 11.34% Y-o-Y.

Balmer Lawrie & Company has delivered 4.47% return in the last 1 week, 8.02% return in the last 6 months and 31.94% YTD return.

Currently, Balmer Lawrie & Company has a market cap of 4937.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 320.45 & 129.4 respectively.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue638.16576.69+10.66%592.29+7.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total67.4771.84-6.08%58.35+15.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.515.46-6.19%14.86-2.39%
Total Operating Expense588.73500.65+17.59%542.42+8.54%
Operating Income49.4376.03-34.99%49.87-0.88%
Net Income Before Taxes55.6187.92-36.76%53.79+3.39%
Net Income63.8373.77-13.47%57.31+11.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.734.32-13.66%3.35+11.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹63.83Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹638.16Cr

