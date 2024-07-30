Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.37% YOY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q1 Results Live : Balmer Lawrie & Company declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 7.74% & the profit increased by 11.37% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.66% and the profit decreased by 13.47%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.08% q-o-q & increased by 15.63% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 34.99% q-o-q & decreased by 0.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.73 for Q1 which increased by 11.34% Y-o-Y.
Balmer Lawrie & Company has delivered 4.47% return in the last 1 week, 8.02% return in the last 6 months and 31.94% YTD return.
Currently, Balmer Lawrie & Company has a market cap of ₹4937.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹320.45 & ₹129.4 respectively.
Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|638.16
|576.69
|+10.66%
|592.29
|+7.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|67.47
|71.84
|-6.08%
|58.35
|+15.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.5
|15.46
|-6.19%
|14.86
|-2.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|588.73
|500.65
|+17.59%
|542.42
|+8.54%
|Operating Income
|49.43
|76.03
|-34.99%
|49.87
|-0.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.61
|87.92
|-36.76%
|53.79
|+3.39%
|Net Income
|63.83
|73.77
|-13.47%
|57.31
|+11.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.73
|4.32
|-13.66%
|3.35
|+11.34%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹63.83Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹638.16Cr
