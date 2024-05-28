Hello User
Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.39% YOY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.39% YOY

Livemint

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 65.39% YoY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : Balmer Lawrie & Company declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.16% & the profit increased by 65.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit increased by 10.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.07% q-o-q & decreased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.56% q-o-q & increased by 99.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.32 for Q4 which increased by 65.54% Y-o-Y.

Balmer Lawrie & Company has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 89.29% return in the last 6 months and 33.2% YTD return.

Currently, Balmer Lawrie & Company has a market cap of 4984.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 320.45 & 124.25 respectively.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue576.69584.63-1.36%608.05-5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total71.8456.99+26.07%79.15-9.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.4614.4+7.32%14.38+7.48%
Total Operating Expense500.65525.49-4.73%569.98-12.16%
Operating Income76.0359.14+28.56%38.07+99.72%
Net Income Before Taxes87.9264.23+36.88%50.73+73.31%
Net Income73.7766.62+10.73%44.6+65.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.323.89+11.05%2.61+65.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹73.77Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹576.69Cr

