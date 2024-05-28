Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.39% YOY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : Balmer Lawrie & Company declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.16% & the profit increased by 65.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit increased by 10.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.07% q-o-q & decreased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 28.56% q-o-q & increased by 99.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.32 for Q4 which increased by 65.54% Y-o-Y.
Balmer Lawrie & Company has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 89.29% return in the last 6 months and 33.2% YTD return.
Currently, Balmer Lawrie & Company has a market cap of ₹4984.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹320.45 & ₹124.25 respectively.
Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|576.69
|584.63
|-1.36%
|608.05
|-5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71.84
|56.99
|+26.07%
|79.15
|-9.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.46
|14.4
|+7.32%
|14.38
|+7.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|500.65
|525.49
|-4.73%
|569.98
|-12.16%
|Operating Income
|76.03
|59.14
|+28.56%
|38.07
|+99.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|87.92
|64.23
|+36.88%
|50.73
|+73.31%
|Net Income
|73.77
|66.62
|+10.73%
|44.6
|+65.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.32
|3.89
|+11.05%
|2.61
|+65.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹73.77Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹576.69Cr
