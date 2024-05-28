Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 65.39% YOY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.16% YoY & profit increased by 65.39% YoY

Balmer Lawrie & Company Q4 Results Live : Balmer Lawrie & Company declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.16% & the profit increased by 65.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit increased by 10.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.07% q-o-q & decreased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 28.56% q-o-q & increased by 99.72% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.32 for Q4 which increased by 65.54% Y-o-Y.

Balmer Lawrie & Company has delivered -7.08% return in the last 1 week, 89.29% return in the last 6 months and 33.2% YTD return.

Currently, Balmer Lawrie & Company has a market cap of ₹4984.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹320.45 & ₹124.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balmer Lawrie & Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 576.69 584.63 -1.36% 608.05 -5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71.84 56.99 +26.07% 79.15 -9.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.46 14.4 +7.32% 14.38 +7.48% Total Operating Expense 500.65 525.49 -4.73% 569.98 -12.16% Operating Income 76.03 59.14 +28.56% 38.07 +99.72% Net Income Before Taxes 87.92 64.23 +36.88% 50.73 +73.31% Net Income 73.77 66.62 +10.73% 44.6 +65.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.32 3.89 +11.05% 2.61 +65.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹73.77Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹576.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!