Balmer Lawrie Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.11% YoY

Balmer Lawrie Investments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.8% & the profit increased by 76.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.06% and the profit increased by 5.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q and increased by 4.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.03% q-o-q and increased by 66.07% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 74.47% Y-o-Y.

Balmer Lawrie Investments has delivered -14.97% return in the last 1 week, 46.99% return in the last 6 months, and 24.02% YTD return.

Currently, Balmer Lawrie Investments has a market cap of ₹1387.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹810.8 & ₹351.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balmer Lawrie Investments Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 587.08 587.45 -0.06% 515.87 +13.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 57.04 56.28 +1.35% 54.5 +4.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.4 14.45 -0.32% 14.45 -0.31% Total Operating Expense 514.46 514.82 -0.07% 472.15 +8.96% Operating Income 72.61 72.64 -0.03% 43.72 +66.07% Net Income Before Taxes 83.36 85.25 -2.21% 47.1 +76.98% Net Income 43.01 40.71 +5.64% 24.42 +76.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.65 18.85 +4.29% 11.26 +74.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹43.01Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹587.08Cr

