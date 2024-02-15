Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Balmer Lawrie Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.11% YoY

Balmer Lawrie Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.11% YoY

Livemint

Balmer Lawrie Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 13.8% YoY & Profit Increased by 76.11% YoY

Balmer Lawrie Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live

Balmer Lawrie Investments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.8% & the profit increased by 76.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.06% and the profit increased by 5.64%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q and increased by 4.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.03% q-o-q and increased by 66.07% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 74.47% Y-o-Y.

Balmer Lawrie Investments has delivered -14.97% return in the last 1 week, 46.99% return in the last 6 months, and 24.02% YTD return.

Currently, Balmer Lawrie Investments has a market cap of 1387.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 810.8 & 351.25 respectively.

Balmer Lawrie Investments Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue587.08587.45-0.06%515.87+13.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total57.0456.28+1.35%54.5+4.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.414.45-0.32%14.45-0.31%
Total Operating Expense514.46514.82-0.07%472.15+8.96%
Operating Income72.6172.64-0.03%43.72+66.07%
Net Income Before Taxes83.3685.25-2.21%47.1+76.98%
Net Income43.0140.71+5.64%24.42+76.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.6518.85+4.29%11.26+74.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹43.01Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹587.08Cr

