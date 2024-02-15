Balmer Lawrie Investments Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.11% YoY

Balmer Lawrie Investments declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.8% & the profit increased by 76.11% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.06% and the profit increased by 5.64%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.35% q-o-q and increased by 4.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.03% q-o-q and increased by 66.07% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 74.47% Y-o-Y.
Balmer Lawrie Investments has delivered -14.97% return in the last 1 week, 46.99% return in the last 6 months, and 24.02% YTD return.
Currently, Balmer Lawrie Investments has a market cap of ₹1387.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹810.8 & ₹351.25 respectively.
Balmer Lawrie Investments Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|587.08
|587.45
|-0.06%
|515.87
|+13.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|57.04
|56.28
|+1.35%
|54.5
|+4.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.4
|14.45
|-0.32%
|14.45
|-0.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|514.46
|514.82
|-0.07%
|472.15
|+8.96%
|Operating Income
|72.61
|72.64
|-0.03%
|43.72
|+66.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.36
|85.25
|-2.21%
|47.1
|+76.98%
|Net Income
|43.01
|40.71
|+5.64%
|24.42
|+76.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.65
|18.85
|+4.29%
|11.26
|+74.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹43.01Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹587.08Cr
