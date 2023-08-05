Balrampur Chini Mills Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 493% to ₹73.5 crore, revenue up by 28%1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Balrampur Chini Mills posted strong Q1 results on Saturday as their profit jumped a whopping 493% to touch ₹73.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. During the same quarter last fiscal, the company posted consolidated net profit of ₹12.38 crore. The revenue of the company rose 28% from ₹1,094.59 crore during Q1FY23 to ₹1,401.81 crore during the quarter ending June 2023.