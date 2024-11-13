Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live : Balrampur Chini Mills declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 15.69% year-on-year, while profit plummeted by 59.59% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Balrampur Chini Mills experienced an 8.7% decline in revenue and a 4.24% decrease in profit. This reflects ongoing challenges for the company amid a fluctuating market environment.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.77% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 0.67% year-on-year, contributing to the strain on profitability. Furthermore, operating income took a hit, down by 95.23% quarter-on-quarter and 95.24% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.31, marking a substantial decrease of 59.83% year-on-year, further illustrating the tough financial landscape the company is navigating.
In terms of stock performance, Balrampur Chini Mills has delivered a -7.11% return over the past week, although it has seen a robust 49.75% return over the last six months and a notable 38.13% year-to-date return.
Currently, Balrampur Chini Mills boasts a market cap of ₹11,446.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹691.8 and a low of ₹343.5. This performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 4 out of 7 covering the company issuing a Buy rating and 3 analysts recommending a Strong Buy.
As of 13 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Balrampur Chini Mills stands at Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook from market experts despite the recent financial downturn.
In a move to reward shareholders, the company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0, with the record date set for 25 Nov, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 25 Nov, 2024.
Balrampur Chini Mills Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1297.95
|1421.6
|-8.7%
|1539.47
|-15.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.53
|91.9
|+1.77%
|92.9
|+0.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|43.19
|42.6
|+1.4%
|41.24
|+4.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|1292.06
|1298.06
|-0.46%
|1415.83
|-8.74%
|Operating Income
|5.89
|123.54
|-95.23%
|123.65
|-95.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.15
|102.38
|-42.22%
|222.88
|-73.46%
|Net Income
|67.18
|70.15
|-4.24%
|166.25
|-59.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.31
|3.47
|-4.61%
|8.24
|-59.83%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess