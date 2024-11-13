Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Livemint

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 15.69% YoY & profit decreased by 59.59% YoY.

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live : Balrampur Chini Mills declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 15.69% year-on-year, while profit plummeted by 59.59% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Balrampur Chini Mills experienced an 8.7% decline in revenue and a 4.24% decrease in profit. This reflects ongoing challenges for the company amid a fluctuating market environment.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.77% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 0.67% year-on-year, contributing to the strain on profitability. Furthermore, operating income took a hit, down by 95.23% quarter-on-quarter and 95.24% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.31, marking a substantial decrease of 59.83% year-on-year, further illustrating the tough financial landscape the company is navigating.

In terms of stock performance, Balrampur Chini Mills has delivered a -7.11% return over the past week, although it has seen a robust 49.75% return over the last six months and a notable 38.13% year-to-date return.

Currently, Balrampur Chini Mills boasts a market cap of 11,446.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 691.8 and a low of 343.5. This performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 4 out of 7 covering the company issuing a Buy rating and 3 analysts recommending a Strong Buy.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Balrampur Chini Mills stands at Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook from market experts despite the recent financial downturn.

In a move to reward shareholders, the company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.0, with the record date set for 25 Nov, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 25 Nov, 2024.

Balrampur Chini Mills Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1297.951421.6-8.7%1539.47-15.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.5391.9+1.77%92.9+0.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.1942.6+1.4%41.24+4.74%
Total Operating Expense1292.061298.06-0.46%1415.83-8.74%
Operating Income5.89123.54-95.23%123.65-95.24%
Net Income Before Taxes59.15102.38-42.22%222.88-73.46%
Net Income67.1870.15-4.24%166.25-59.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.313.47-4.61%8.24-59.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹67.18Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1297.95Cr

