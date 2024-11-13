Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live : Balrampur Chini Mills declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, revealing a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 15.69% year-on-year, while profit plummeted by 59.59% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Balrampur Chini Mills experienced an 8.7% decline in revenue and a 4.24% decrease in profit. This reflects ongoing challenges for the company amid a fluctuating market environment.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 1.77% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 0.67% year-on-year, contributing to the strain on profitability. Furthermore, operating income took a hit, down by 95.23% quarter-on-quarter and 95.24% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.31, marking a substantial decrease of 59.83% year-on-year, further illustrating the tough financial landscape the company is navigating.

In terms of stock performance, Balrampur Chini Mills has delivered a -7.11% return over the past week, although it has seen a robust 49.75% return over the last six months and a notable 38.13% year-to-date return.

Currently, Balrampur Chini Mills boasts a market cap of ₹11,446.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹691.8 and a low of ₹343.5. This performance has attracted attention from analysts, with 4 out of 7 covering the company issuing a Buy rating and 3 analysts recommending a Strong Buy.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Balrampur Chini Mills stands at Strong Buy, indicating a positive outlook from market experts despite the recent financial downturn.

In a move to reward shareholders, the company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0, with the record date set for 25 Nov, 2024, and the ex-dividend date also on 25 Nov, 2024.

Balrampur Chini Mills Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1297.95 1421.6 -8.7% 1539.47 -15.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.53 91.9 +1.77% 92.9 +0.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.19 42.6 +1.4% 41.24 +4.74% Total Operating Expense 1292.06 1298.06 -0.46% 1415.83 -8.74% Operating Income 5.89 123.54 -95.23% 123.65 -95.24% Net Income Before Taxes 59.15 102.38 -42.22% 222.88 -73.46% Net Income 67.18 70.15 -4.24% 166.25 -59.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.31 3.47 -4.61% 8.24 -59.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹67.18Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1297.95Cr

