Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 results: Net profit falls 60% YoY to ₹67 crore

PTI
Published11 Nov 2024, 06:04 PM IST
New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI)- Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday reported a 60 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to 67.17 crore in the September quarter of FY25, as lower income weighed on the company's performance.

The Uttar Pradesh-based company's consolidated net profit stood at 166.25 crore a year ago.

 

Net income declined 17.35 per cent to 1,362.83 crore while its total expenses fell 8.43 per cent to 1,312.08 crore during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

 

Balrampur Chini, one of the country's largest sugar producers, operates 10 manufacturing facilities across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh with a total daily cane crushing capacity of 80,000 tonnes.

