Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 results: Net profit falls 60% YoY to 67 crore

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 results: Net profit falls 60% YoY to ₹67 crore

PTI

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 net profit down 60 pc

Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 results: Net profit declines.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI)- Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday reported a 60 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to 67.17 crore in the September quarter of FY25, as lower income weighed on the company's performance.

The Uttar Pradesh-based company's consolidated net profit stood at 166.25 crore a year ago.

Net income declined 17.35 per cent to 1,362.83 crore while its total expenses fell 8.43 per cent to 1,312.08 crore during the quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Balrampur Chini, one of the country's largest sugar producers, operates 10 manufacturing facilities across eastern and central Uttar Pradesh with a total daily cane crushing capacity of 80,000 tonnes.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.