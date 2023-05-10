Balu Forge Industries Q4 net profit jumps 40% to ₹11.50 crore led by strong orders1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Balu Forge Industries Limited (BFIL) has released its quarterly results for the January-March period of financial year 2022-23. The company has reported a net profit of ₹11.52 crore which is an increase of more than 40 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis.
