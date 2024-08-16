Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.36% YoY

Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.36% YoY

Livemint

Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.92% YoY & profit increased by 7.36% YoY

Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live

Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live : Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance. The company's revenue increased by 5.92% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a rise of 7.36% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.22%, and the profit surged by an impressive 96.32%.

The company's financial efficiency was highlighted by a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 9.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a YoY basis, SG&A expenses increased by 10.86%.

Operating income for Bambino Agro Industries exhibited strong growth, increasing by 86.68% QoQ and 3.08% YoY. This improvement in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.26, reflecting a 7.3% increase YoY. This rise in EPS indicates the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Bambino Agro Industries has delivered a 3.84% return in the last week, an 11.41% return over the last six months, but a -9.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance suggests that while the company has shown recent gains, it has faced challenges earlier in the year.

As of now, Bambino Agro Industries holds a market capitalization of 302.11 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are 470 and 290, respectively. This range reflects the company's stock volatility over the past year.

Bambino Agro Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.375.83+7.22%76.76+5.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.1110.09-9.73%8.22+10.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.271.26+0.79%1.16+9.58%
Total Operating Expense74.7572.32+3.37%70.4+6.18%
Operating Income6.553.51+86.68%6.36+3.08%
Net Income Before Taxes4.731.81+161.47%4.4+7.36%
Net Income3.411.74+96.32%3.18+7.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.262.17+96.31%3.97+7.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.41Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

