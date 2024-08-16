Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.36% YoY

Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live : Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance. The company's revenue increased by 5.92% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a rise of 7.36% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.22%, and the profit surged by an impressive 96.32%.
The company's financial efficiency was highlighted by a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 9.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a YoY basis, SG&A expenses increased by 10.86%.
Operating income for Bambino Agro Industries exhibited strong growth, increasing by 86.68% QoQ and 3.08% YoY. This improvement in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and cost management strategies.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.26, reflecting a 7.3% increase YoY. This rise in EPS indicates the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Bambino Agro Industries has delivered a 3.84% return in the last week, an 11.41% return over the last six months, but a -9.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance suggests that while the company has shown recent gains, it has faced challenges earlier in the year.
As of now, Bambino Agro Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹302.11 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹470 and ₹290, respectively. This range reflects the company's stock volatility over the past year.
Bambino Agro Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.3
|75.83
|+7.22%
|76.76
|+5.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.11
|10.09
|-9.73%
|8.22
|+10.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.27
|1.26
|+0.79%
|1.16
|+9.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.75
|72.32
|+3.37%
|70.4
|+6.18%
|Operating Income
|6.55
|3.51
|+86.68%
|6.36
|+3.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.73
|1.81
|+161.47%
|4.4
|+7.36%
|Net Income
|3.41
|1.74
|+96.32%
|3.18
|+7.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.26
|2.17
|+96.31%
|3.97
|+7.3%
