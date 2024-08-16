Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7.36% YoY

Bambino Agro Industries Q1 Results Live : Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance. The company's revenue increased by 5.92% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a rise of 7.36% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.22%, and the profit surged by an impressive 96.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's financial efficiency was highlighted by a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which dropped by 9.73% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, on a YoY basis, SG&A expenses increased by 10.86%.

Operating income for Bambino Agro Industries exhibited strong growth, increasing by 86.68% QoQ and 3.08% YoY. This improvement in operating income underscores the company's enhanced operational efficiency and cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.26, reflecting a 7.3% increase YoY. This rise in EPS indicates the company's profitability and its ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Bambino Agro Industries has delivered a 3.84% return in the last week, an 11.41% return over the last six months, but a -9.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. This mixed performance suggests that while the company has shown recent gains, it has faced challenges earlier in the year.

As of now, Bambino Agro Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹302.11 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹470 and ₹290, respectively. This range reflects the company's stock volatility over the past year.

Bambino Agro Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.3 75.83 +7.22% 76.76 +5.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.11 10.09 -9.73% 8.22 +10.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.27 1.26 +0.79% 1.16 +9.58% Total Operating Expense 74.75 72.32 +3.37% 70.4 +6.18% Operating Income 6.55 3.51 +86.68% 6.36 +3.08% Net Income Before Taxes 4.73 1.81 +161.47% 4.4 +7.36% Net Income 3.41 1.74 +96.32% 3.18 +7.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.26 2.17 +96.31% 3.97 +7.3%

