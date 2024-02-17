Bambino Agro Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.89% YOY

Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.14% & the profit decreased by 31.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 27.68% and the profit decreased by 74.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.11% q-o-q & increased by 8.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 51.42% q-o-q & decreased by 1.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.5 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 32.13% Y-o-Y.
Bambino Agro Industries has delivered -10.29% return in the last 1 week, 4.83% return in the last 6 months, and -18.24% YTD return.
Currently, Bambino Agro Industries has a market cap of ₹272.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹470 & ₹285.1 respectively.
Bambino Agro Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|75.49
|104.38
|-27.68%
|73.91
|+2.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.48
|9.23
|-8.11%
|7.83
|+8.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.31
|1.2
|+9.16%
|0.88
|+48.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|71.38
|95.92
|-25.58%
|69.74
|+2.34%
|Operating Income
|4.11
|8.46
|-51.42%
|4.16
|-1.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.72
|6.66
|-74.19%
|2.27
|-24.43%
|Net Income
|1.21
|4.81
|-74.94%
|1.77
|-31.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.5
|6
|-75%
|2.21
|-32.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹75.49Cr
