Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bambino Agro Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.89% YOY

Bambino Agro Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.89% YOY

Livemint

Bambino Agro Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.14% YoY & profit decreased by 31.89% YoY

Bambino Agro Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.14% & the profit decreased by 31.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 27.68% and the profit decreased by 74.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.11% q-o-q & increased by 8.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.42% q-o-q & decreased by 1.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.5 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 32.13% Y-o-Y.

Bambino Agro Industries has delivered -10.29% return in the last 1 week, 4.83% return in the last 6 months, and -18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Bambino Agro Industries has a market cap of 272.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 470 & 285.1 respectively.

Bambino Agro Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue75.49104.38-27.68%73.91+2.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.489.23-8.11%7.83+8.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.311.2+9.16%0.88+48.28%
Total Operating Expense71.3895.92-25.58%69.74+2.34%
Operating Income4.118.46-51.42%4.16-1.31%
Net Income Before Taxes1.726.66-74.19%2.27-24.43%
Net Income1.214.81-74.94%1.77-31.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.56-75%2.21-32.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹75.49Cr

