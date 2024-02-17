Bambino Agro Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.89% YOY

Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.14% & the profit decreased by 31.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 27.68% and the profit decreased by 74.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.11% q-o-q & increased by 8.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 51.42% q-o-q & decreased by 1.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.5 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 32.13% Y-o-Y.

Bambino Agro Industries has delivered -10.29% return in the last 1 week, 4.83% return in the last 6 months, and -18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Bambino Agro Industries has a market cap of ₹272.22 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹470 & ₹285.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bambino Agro Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 75.49 104.38 -27.68% 73.91 +2.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.48 9.23 -8.11% 7.83 +8.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.31 1.2 +9.16% 0.88 +48.28% Total Operating Expense 71.38 95.92 -25.58% 69.74 +2.34% Operating Income 4.11 8.46 -51.42% 4.16 -1.31% Net Income Before Taxes 1.72 6.66 -74.19% 2.27 -24.43% Net Income 1.21 4.81 -74.94% 1.77 -31.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.5 6 -75% 2.21 -32.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹75.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!