Bambino Agro Industries Q3 Results 2025:Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 13.59% year-over-year, reaching ₹85.75 crore. However, the profit experienced a decline of 7.44% year-over-year, amounting to ₹1.12 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Bambino Agro's revenue showed a notable decline of 20.74%, while profits plummeted by 69.23%. Despite the increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis, these quarterly results indicate challenges for the company in maintaining profitability.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses reflected a decline of 7.08% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.91% year-over-year, highlighting some cost control measures taken by the company in the latest quarter.
The operating income was significantly impacted, down by 59.15% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.49% year-over-year. This decline suggests that Bambino Agro Industries is facing pressures in its operating efficiency during this quarter.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.4, which is a decrease of 6.67% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may cause concern among investors as it reflects the company’s profitability and overall financial health.
Bambino Agro Industries has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -12.22% return in the last week, -19.52% return over the past six months, and -16.08% year-to-date return.
Currently, Bambino Agro Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹236.7 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹467.55 and a low of ₹290. These figures indicate volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.
Bambino Agro Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.75
|108.19
|-20.74%
|75.49
|+13.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.32
|10.03
|-7.08%
|8.48
|+9.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.35
|1.3
|+3.85%
|1.31
|+3.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|82.39
|99.99
|-17.6%
|71.38
|+15.42%
|Operating Income
|3.35
|8.2
|-59.15%
|4.11
|-18.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.58
|6.34
|-75.08%
|1.72
|-8.14%
|Net Income
|1.12
|3.64
|-69.23%
|1.21
|-7.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.4
|4.54
|-69.16%
|1.5
|-6.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
