Bambino Agro Industries Q3 Results 2025:Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 13.59% year-over-year, reaching ₹85.75 crore. However, the profit experienced a decline of 7.44% year-over-year, amounting to ₹1.12 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bambino Agro's revenue showed a notable decline of 20.74%, while profits plummeted by 69.23%. Despite the increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis, these quarterly results indicate challenges for the company in maintaining profitability.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses reflected a decline of 7.08% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.91% year-over-year, highlighting some cost control measures taken by the company in the latest quarter.

The operating income was significantly impacted, down by 59.15% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.49% year-over-year. This decline suggests that Bambino Agro Industries is facing pressures in its operating efficiency during this quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹1.4, which is a decrease of 6.67% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may cause concern among investors as it reflects the company’s profitability and overall financial health.

Bambino Agro Industries has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -12.22% return in the last week, -19.52% return over the past six months, and -16.08% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bambino Agro Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹236.7 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹467.55 and a low of ₹290. These figures indicate volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.

Bambino Agro Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.75 108.19 -20.74% 75.49 +13.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.32 10.03 -7.08% 8.48 +9.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.35 1.3 +3.85% 1.31 +3.05% Total Operating Expense 82.39 99.99 -17.6% 71.38 +15.42% Operating Income 3.35 8.2 -59.15% 4.11 -18.49% Net Income Before Taxes 1.58 6.34 -75.08% 1.72 -8.14% Net Income 1.12 3.64 -69.23% 1.21 -7.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.4 4.54 -69.16% 1.5 -6.67%