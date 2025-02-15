Bambino Agro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 7.44% YOY, profit at ₹1.12 crore and revenue at ₹85.75 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Bambino Agro Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Bambino Agro Industries Q3 Results 2025:Bambino Agro Industries declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 13.59% year-over-year, reaching 85.75 crore. However, the profit experienced a decline of 7.44% year-over-year, amounting to 1.12 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bambino Agro's revenue showed a notable decline of 20.74%, while profits plummeted by 69.23%. Despite the increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis, these quarterly results indicate challenges for the company in maintaining profitability.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses reflected a decline of 7.08% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 9.91% year-over-year, highlighting some cost control measures taken by the company in the latest quarter.

Bambino Agro Industries Q3 Results

The operating income was significantly impacted, down by 59.15% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 18.49% year-over-year. This decline suggests that Bambino Agro Industries is facing pressures in its operating efficiency during this quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 1.4, which is a decrease of 6.67% year-over-year. This drop in EPS may cause concern among investors as it reflects the company’s profitability and overall financial health.

Bambino Agro Industries has faced a challenging market environment, delivering a -12.22% return in the last week, -19.52% return over the past six months, and -16.08% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bambino Agro Industries holds a market capitalization of 236.7 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 467.55 and a low of 290. These figures indicate volatility in the stock price, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions.

Bambino Agro Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.75108.19-20.74%75.49+13.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.3210.03-7.08%8.48+9.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.351.3+3.85%1.31+3.05%
Total Operating Expense82.3999.99-17.6%71.38+15.42%
Operating Income3.358.2-59.15%4.11-18.49%
Net Income Before Taxes1.586.34-75.08%1.72-8.14%
Net Income1.123.64-69.23%1.21-7.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.44.54-69.16%1.5-6.67%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.12Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹85.75Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
