Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : Banaras Beads declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.82% & the profit increased by 18.95% YoY. However, there was a decline in revenue and profit as compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 21.5% q-o-q but increased by 8.87% Y-o-Y, indicating a mixed trend in expenses management.

Operating income witnessed a decrease of 5.28% q-o-q but a significant increase of 79.15% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong year-over-year performance.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹0.81, reflecting a growth of 19.12% Y-o-Y, suggesting improved earnings per share for the company.

Banaras Beads experienced -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 1.07% return in the last 6 months, and 6.99% YTD return, highlighting fluctuations in the company's stock performance.

With a market cap of ₹67.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹119.95 & ₹81.7 respectively, Banaras Beads continues to navigate market dynamics amidst varying financial results.

Banaras Beads Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.08 8.69 -18.52% 6.22 +13.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.21 1.54 -21.5% 1.11 +8.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.26 0.22 +20.93% 0.31 -14.22% Total Operating Expense 6.77 8.36 -19.04% 6.04 +11.94% Operating Income 0.31 0.33 -5.28% 0.17 +79.15% Net Income Before Taxes 0.72 1.05 -31.62% 0.58 +23.3% Net Income 0.54 0.77 -29.65% 0.45 +18.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 1.15 -29.57% 0.68 +19.12%