Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : Banaras Beads declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.82% & the profit increased by 18.95% YoY. However, there was a decline in revenue and profit as compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 21.5% q-o-q but increased by 8.87% Y-o-Y, indicating a mixed trend in expenses management.
Operating income witnessed a decrease of 5.28% q-o-q but a significant increase of 79.15% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong year-over-year performance.
The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹0.81, reflecting a growth of 19.12% Y-o-Y, suggesting improved earnings per share for the company.
Banaras Beads experienced -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 1.07% return in the last 6 months, and 6.99% YTD return, highlighting fluctuations in the company's stock performance.
With a market cap of ₹67.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹119.95 & ₹81.7 respectively, Banaras Beads continues to navigate market dynamics amidst varying financial results.
Banaras Beads Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.08
|8.69
|-18.52%
|6.22
|+13.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.21
|1.54
|-21.5%
|1.11
|+8.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.26
|0.22
|+20.93%
|0.31
|-14.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.77
|8.36
|-19.04%
|6.04
|+11.94%
|Operating Income
|0.31
|0.33
|-5.28%
|0.17
|+79.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.72
|1.05
|-31.62%
|0.58
|+23.3%
|Net Income
|0.54
|0.77
|-29.65%
|0.45
|+18.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|1.15
|-29.57%
|0.68
|+19.12%
