Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.95% YOY

Livemint

Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.82% YoY & profit increased by 18.95% YoY

Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live

Banaras Beads Q1 Results Live : Banaras Beads declared their Q1 results on 25 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 13.82% & the profit increased by 18.95% YoY. However, there was a decline in revenue and profit as compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 21.5% q-o-q but increased by 8.87% Y-o-Y, indicating a mixed trend in expenses management.

Operating income witnessed a decrease of 5.28% q-o-q but a significant increase of 79.15% Y-o-Y, showcasing strong year-over-year performance.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 0.81, reflecting a growth of 19.12% Y-o-Y, suggesting improved earnings per share for the company.

Banaras Beads experienced -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 1.07% return in the last 6 months, and 6.99% YTD return, highlighting fluctuations in the company's stock performance.

With a market cap of 67.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 119.95 & 81.7 respectively, Banaras Beads continues to navigate market dynamics amidst varying financial results.

Banaras Beads Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.088.69-18.52%6.22+13.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.211.54-21.5%1.11+8.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.260.22+20.93%0.31-14.22%
Total Operating Expense6.778.36-19.04%6.04+11.94%
Operating Income0.310.33-5.28%0.17+79.15%
Net Income Before Taxes0.721.05-31.62%0.58+23.3%
Net Income0.540.77-29.65%0.45+18.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.811.15-29.57%0.68+19.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.54Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

