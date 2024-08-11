Banco Products India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.2% YOY

Banco Products India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.28% YoY & profit decreased by 0.2% YoY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
Banco Products India Q1 Results Live
Banco Products India Q1 Results Live

Banco Products India Q1 Results Live : Banco Products India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 7.28% year-on-year (YoY), while profit saw a slight decrease of 0.2% YoY. This mixed performance is reflective of both growth and challenges faced by the company during this period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 11.05%, and the profit increased by 0.75%. This sequential improvement demonstrates the company's resilience and capability to boost its financial performance quarter-over-quarter.

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 3.58% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but they increased by 14.89% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to control its costs in the short term, there has been a significant rise in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income showed robust growth, rising by 32.35% QoQ and 39.37% YoY. This substantial increase in operating income indicates that the company's core business operations have been strong and efficient.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 9.6, which represents a slight decrease of 0.21% YoY. This marginal decline in EPS mirrors the slight dip in profit, affecting shareholder returns.

Banco Products India has experienced mixed stock market performance recently. The company has delivered a negative return of -8.64% over the last week, -3.66% over the last six months, but a positive 6.39% year-to-date (YTD) return. This volatility reflects varying investor sentiments and market conditions over different time frames.

Currently, Banco Products India has a market capitalization of 4863.27 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 799.15, and its 52-week low is 405.45. These figures highlight the range of market valuations and investor confidence levels over the past year.

Banco Products India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue803.88723.87+11.05%749.36+7.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total74.9477.72-3.58%65.23+14.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.3828.33-31.59%15.34+26.34%
Total Operating Expense690.43638.15+8.19%667.96+3.36%
Operating Income113.4585.72+32.35%81.4+39.37%
Net Income Before Taxes108.5185.59+26.78%92.53+17.27%
Net Income68.6768.16+0.75%68.81-0.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.69.53+0.73%9.62-0.21%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹68.67Cr
₹803.88Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
