Banco Products India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.2% YOY

Banco Products India Q1 Results Live : Banco Products India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 7.28% year-on-year (YoY), while profit saw a slight decrease of 0.2% YoY. This mixed performance is reflective of both growth and challenges faced by the company during this period.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 11.05%, and the profit increased by 0.75%. This sequential improvement demonstrates the company's resilience and capability to boost its financial performance quarter-over-quarter.
The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 3.58% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but they increased by 14.89% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to control its costs in the short term, there has been a significant rise in these expenses compared to the same period last year.
Operating income showed robust growth, rising by 32.35% QoQ and 39.37% YoY. This substantial increase in operating income indicates that the company's core business operations have been strong and efficient.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.6, which represents a slight decrease of 0.21% YoY. This marginal decline in EPS mirrors the slight dip in profit, affecting shareholder returns.
Banco Products India has experienced mixed stock market performance recently. The company has delivered a negative return of -8.64% over the last week, -3.66% over the last six months, but a positive 6.39% year-to-date (YTD) return. This volatility reflects varying investor sentiments and market conditions over different time frames.
Currently, Banco Products India has a market capitalization of ₹4863.27 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹799.15, and its 52-week low is ₹405.45. These figures highlight the range of market valuations and investor confidence levels over the past year.
Banco Products India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|803.88
|723.87
|+11.05%
|749.36
|+7.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|74.94
|77.72
|-3.58%
|65.23
|+14.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.38
|28.33
|-31.59%
|15.34
|+26.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|690.43
|638.15
|+8.19%
|667.96
|+3.36%
|Operating Income
|113.45
|85.72
|+32.35%
|81.4
|+39.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|108.51
|85.59
|+26.78%
|92.53
|+17.27%
|Net Income
|68.67
|68.16
|+0.75%
|68.81
|-0.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.6
|9.53
|+0.73%
|9.62
|-0.21%
