Banco Products India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 0.2% YOY

Banco Products India Q1 Results Live : Banco Products India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The company reported a topline increase of 7.28% year-on-year (YoY), while profit saw a slight decrease of 0.2% YoY. This mixed performance is reflective of both growth and challenges faced by the company during this period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 11.05%, and the profit increased by 0.75%. This sequential improvement demonstrates the company's resilience and capability to boost its financial performance quarter-over-quarter.

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 3.58% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but they increased by 14.89% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to control its costs in the short term, there has been a significant rise in these expenses compared to the same period last year.

Operating income showed robust growth, rising by 32.35% QoQ and 39.37% YoY. This substantial increase in operating income indicates that the company's core business operations have been strong and efficient.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹9.6, which represents a slight decrease of 0.21% YoY. This marginal decline in EPS mirrors the slight dip in profit, affecting shareholder returns.

Banco Products India has experienced mixed stock market performance recently. The company has delivered a negative return of -8.64% over the last week, -3.66% over the last six months, but a positive 6.39% year-to-date (YTD) return. This volatility reflects varying investor sentiments and market conditions over different time frames.

Currently, Banco Products India has a market capitalization of ₹4863.27 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹799.15, and its 52-week low is ₹405.45. These figures highlight the range of market valuations and investor confidence levels over the past year.

Banco Products India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 803.88 723.87 +11.05% 749.36 +7.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 74.94 77.72 -3.58% 65.23 +14.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.38 28.33 -31.59% 15.34 +26.34% Total Operating Expense 690.43 638.15 +8.19% 667.96 +3.36% Operating Income 113.45 85.72 +32.35% 81.4 +39.37% Net Income Before Taxes 108.51 85.59 +26.78% 92.53 +17.27% Net Income 68.67 68.16 +0.75% 68.81 -0.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.6 9.53 +0.73% 9.62 -0.21%