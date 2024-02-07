Banco Products India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.45% YoY

Banco Products India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.09% & the profit decreased by 30.45% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.24% and the profit increased by 3.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.16% q-o-q & increased by 34.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.2% q-o-q & decreased by 43.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.55 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.44% Y-o-Y.
Banco Products India has delivered -7.62% return in the last 1 week, 98.2% return in the last 6 months, and 3.62% YTD return.
Currently, Banco Products India has a market cap of ₹4736.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹733.95 & ₹194.5 respectively.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹20.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.
Banco Products India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|570.64
|724.56
|-21.24%
|509.08
|+12.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.83
|66.11
|+10.16%
|54.13
|+34.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.66
|15.66
|+6.39%
|12.96
|+28.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|498.23
|617.76
|-19.35%
|381.97
|+30.44%
|Operating Income
|72.41
|106.8
|-32.2%
|127.11
|-43.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|80.51
|104.07
|-22.64%
|125.81
|-36.01%
|Net Income
|68.32
|66.11
|+3.34%
|98.23
|-30.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.55
|9.24
|+3.35%
|13.73
|-30.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹68.32Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹570.64Cr
