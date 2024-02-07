Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Banco Products India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.45% YoY

Banco Products India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.45% YoY

Livemint

Banco Products India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 12.09% YoY & Profit Decreased by 30.45% YoY

Banco Products India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Banco Products India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.09% & the profit decreased by 30.45% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.24% and the profit increased by 3.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.16% q-o-q & increased by 34.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.2% q-o-q & decreased by 43.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.55 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.44% Y-o-Y.

Banco Products India has delivered -7.62% return in the last 1 week, 98.2% return in the last 6 months, and 3.62% YTD return.

Currently, Banco Products India has a market cap of 4736.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 733.95 & 194.5 respectively.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 20.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Banco Products India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue570.64724.56-21.24%509.08+12.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.8366.11+10.16%54.13+34.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6615.66+6.39%12.96+28.55%
Total Operating Expense498.23617.76-19.35%381.97+30.44%
Operating Income72.41106.8-32.2%127.11-43.03%
Net Income Before Taxes80.51104.07-22.64%125.81-36.01%
Net Income68.3266.11+3.34%98.23-30.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.559.24+3.35%13.73-30.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹68.32Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹570.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.