Banco Products India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.45% YoY

Banco Products India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 12.09% & the profit decreased by 30.45% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.24% and the profit increased by 3.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.16% q-o-q & increased by 34.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.2% q-o-q & decreased by 43.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.55 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.44% Y-o-Y.

Banco Products India has delivered -7.62% return in the last 1 week, 98.2% return in the last 6 months, and 3.62% YTD return.

Currently, Banco Products India has a market cap of ₹4736.68 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹733.95 & ₹194.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹20.0. The record date for the dividend is 16 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 16 Feb, 2024.

Banco Products India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 570.64 724.56 -21.24% 509.08 +12.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.83 66.11 +10.16% 54.13 +34.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.66 15.66 +6.39% 12.96 +28.55% Total Operating Expense 498.23 617.76 -19.35% 381.97 +30.44% Operating Income 72.41 106.8 -32.2% 127.11 -43.03% Net Income Before Taxes 80.51 104.07 -22.64% 125.81 -36.01% Net Income 68.32 66.11 +3.34% 98.23 -30.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.55 9.24 +3.35% 13.73 -30.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.32Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹570.64Cr

