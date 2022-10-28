Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bandhan Bank posts muted Q2 net profit

Bandhan Bank posts muted Q2 net profit

1 min read . 10:31 PM ISTGopika Gopakumar
Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata, Friday

  • Bandhan Bank has reported a muted second quarter with net profit at just 209.27 crore for the September quarter, owing to a sharp decline in net interest margins and higher provisioning

MUMBAI :Bandhan Bank has reported a muted second quarter with net profit at just 209.27 crore for the September quarter, owing to a sharp decline in net interest margins and higher provisioning.

While it reported a net loss of 3,008 crore in the year ago, profit was down sequentially from 886.5 crore.

Its net interest income rose 13.3% from the year earlier to 2,193 crore, while net interest margin fell to 7% in from 8% in the June quarter.

The bank’s other income fell 9.2% to 476 crore in Q2 from 524 crore in the year-ago period. However, it was up 44% sequentially.

The bank’s asset quality also improved marginally, with its gross non-performing assets at 6,854 crore in Q2, compared to 6,967 crore in Q3FY23 and 8,763 crore in the year ago.

Ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances was at 7.19% against 7.25% in Q1, while ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 1.86% on 30 September, compared with 1.92% as on 30 June and 3.04% in Q1 FY22.

The bank’s provisions doubled from 643 crore in the year earlier to 1,279.7 crore in the September quarter.

Bandhan Bank’s credit cost for Q2 was at 5.3% compared to 2.7% in the June quarter. The full year guidance for credit cost is at 2.5%. The bank’s loan book was flat on a sequential basis at 95,830 crore in Q2 but grew 17.4% from the year ago. Its deposits jumped 21.3% to 99,365.8 crore in Q2 compared to 81,898.3 crore in the year ago.

