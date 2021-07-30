Bandhan Bank Q1 results: Net profit slips 32% to 373 cr as provisions grow

The bank reported a net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, at ₹2,114.1 crore for Q1 FY22, up 16.7 per cent from ₹1,811.5 crore in Q1 FY21. Net interest margin increased to 8.5 per cent, against 8.2 per cent as on June 30, 2020. Operating Profit for the quarter increased by 18.1 per cent to ₹1,871.1 crore against ₹1,584.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

