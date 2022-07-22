Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bandhan Bank Q1 update: Net profit zooms to 886.5 cr; advances, deposits rise 20%

Bandhan Bank released its results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022.
1 min read . 04:05 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Bandhan Bank Q4 results: The bank's net non-performing assets as on 30 June, 2022 improved to 1.92% as against 3.29% as of 30 June last year

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday shared its business update for the three months ended June quarter and financial year 2022-23, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's net profit jumped 137% to 886.5 crore during the quarter under review. The bank had posted a net loss of 373.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Net Interest Income (NII) for the June quarter grew by 18.9% to 2,514.4 crore as against 2,114.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total advances grew by 20.3% to 96,649.7 crore as on 30 June, 2022 against 80,357 crore for the same quarter last year.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as on 30 June, 2022 improved to 7.25% as against 8.18% as of 30 June, 2021.

Total deposits in the April-June quarter increased by 20.3% YOY, as compared to 77,336 crore in year-ago period.

On Friday, Bandhan Bank shares closed 0.90% higher at 285.80 apiece on the NSE.

Other key highlights

- Loan portfolio (on book + off book + TLTRO + PTC) grew 20.3% YoY

- CASA grew 21.1% YoY; CASA ratio at 43.2% against 42.9% YoY

- Net NPAs as on June 30, 2022 improved to 1.92% against 3.29% as on June 30, 2021

- PCR % at 74.9% as on June 30, 2022 against 61.8% as on June 30, 2021

- Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) at 19.4%; Tier I at 18.3% ; CRAR (including profit) at 20.4%

- NIM stands at 8.0%

- ROA & ROE (annualized) for Q1 FY 23 stands at 2.5% and 20% respectively.

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.