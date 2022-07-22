Bandhan Bank Q1 update: Net profit zooms to ₹886.5 cr; advances, deposits rise 20%1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
- Bandhan Bank Q4 results: The bank's net non-performing assets as on 30 June, 2022 improved to 1.92% as against 3.29% as of 30 June last year
Private lender Bandhan Bank on Friday shared its business update for the three months ended June quarter and financial year 2022-23, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's net profit jumped 137% to ₹886.5 crore during the quarter under review. The bank had posted a net loss of ₹373.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The Net Interest Income (NII) for the June quarter grew by 18.9% to ₹2,514.4 crore as against ₹2,114.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Total advances grew by 20.3% to ₹96,649.7 crore as on 30 June, 2022 against ₹80,357 crore for the same quarter last year.
The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) as on 30 June, 2022 improved to 7.25% as against 8.18% as of 30 June, 2021.
Total deposits in the April-June quarter increased by 20.3% YOY, as compared to ₹77,336 crore in year-ago period.
On Friday, Bandhan Bank shares closed 0.90% higher at ₹285.80 apiece on the NSE.
Other key highlights
- Loan portfolio (on book + off book + TLTRO + PTC) grew 20.3% YoY
- CASA grew 21.1% YoY; CASA ratio at 43.2% against 42.9% YoY
- Net NPAs as on June 30, 2022 improved to 1.92% against 3.29% as on June 30, 2021
- PCR % at 74.9% as on June 30, 2022 against 61.8% as on June 30, 2021
- Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) at 19.4%; Tier I at 18.3% ; CRAR (including profit) at 20.4%
- NIM stands at 8.0%
- ROA & ROE (annualized) for Q1 FY 23 stands at 2.5% and 20% respectively.
