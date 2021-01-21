OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bandhan Bank Q3 result: Profit falls 14% at 633 crore
Bandhan Bank shares have gained 84% since listing on 27 March while the S&P Bankex rose 13.55% during the same period. Photo: Mint
Bandhan Bank shares have gained 84% since listing on 27 March while the S&P Bankex rose 13.55% during the same period. Photo: Mint

Bandhan Bank Q3 result: Profit falls 14% at 633 crore

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 04:05 PM IST PTI

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3% to 2,625 crore from 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bandhan Bank said

NEW DELHI : Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported 13.5% decline in net profit at 632.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The bank had posted a net profit of 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3% to 2,625 crore from 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.

Also Read | The fear of flying at Mount 50K

"During the quarter the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard advances amounting to 1,000 crore. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio total additional provision in books stands at 3,119 crore," the bank said.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020 stood at 859.2 crore (1.1% of gross advances) against 1,182 crore (1.9%) by the year-ago same period.

Net NPAs were at 201.3 crore (0.3%) against 491.4 crore (0.8%).

Bandhan Bank stock was trading at 345.10 on BSE, down 4.10% from the previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout