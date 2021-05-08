OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit falls 80% to 103 cr on higher provisions

Bandhan Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of 103.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021 on higher provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of 517 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 4.6% at 1,757 crore as against 1,680 crore in Q4FY20.

The board has proposed a dividend of 1 per share subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio fell to 6.8% from 7.1% on a pro forma basis as on December 31, 2020. Its net NPA rose to 3.5% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

Bandhan Bank's provisions rose sharply to 1,594 crore in the 31 March, 2021 quarter from 827.36 crore a year ago.

The operating profit for the quarter increased by 13.7% to 1,729.5 crore against 1,520.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

This week, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 1.75% higer to 299.90 apeice.


