Bandhan Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of ₹103.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021 on higher provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹517 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 4.6% at 1,757 crore as against ₹1,680 crore in Q4FY20.
The board has proposed a dividend of ₹1 per share subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the lender said in a regulatory filing.
The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio fell to 6.8% from 7.1% on a pro forma basis as on December 31, 2020. Its net NPA rose to 3.5% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.
Bandhan Bank's provisions rose sharply to ₹1,594 crore in the 31 March, 2021 quarter from ₹827.36 crore a year ago.
The operating profit for the quarter increased by 13.7% to ₹1,729.5 crore against ₹1,520.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
This week, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 1.75% higer to ₹299.90 apeice.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!