Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit falls 80% to 103 cr on higher provisions

Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit falls 80% to 103 cr on higher provisions

Premium
Bandhan Bank
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The lender's net interest income (NII) rose 4.6% at 1,757 crore as against 1,680 crore in Q4FY20
  • Bandhan Bank's provisions rose sharply to 1,594 crore in 31 March, 2021 quarter from 827.36 crore a year ago

Bandhan Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of 103.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021 on higher provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of 517 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of 103.03 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021 on higher provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of 517 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 4.6% at 1,757 crore as against 1,680 crore in Q4FY20.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The bank's net interest income (NII) rose 4.6% at 1,757 crore as against 1,680 crore in Q4FY20.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The board has proposed a dividend of 1 per share subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio fell to 6.8% from 7.1% on a pro forma basis as on December 31, 2020. Its net NPA rose to 3.5% from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

Bandhan Bank's provisions rose sharply to 1,594 crore in the 31 March, 2021 quarter from 827.36 crore a year ago.

The operating profit for the quarter increased by 13.7% to 1,729.5 crore against 1,520.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

This week, the lender's scrip on BSE closed 1.75% higer to 299.90 apeice.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!