Bandhan Bank reports 5.3% drop in Q2 net profit as provisions surge

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a 5.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in net profit for the September quarter to ₹920 crore, on the back of higher provisions.

It had posted a net profit of ₹972 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit was higher than ₹798 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of seven analysts. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, for the quarter rose 25.8% on year to ₹1,923.1 crore.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – contracted 20 basis points (bps) on year-on-year to 8%. Other income grew 6% to ₹382 crore during the quarter.

Bandhan Bank’s provisions more than doubled from a year ago to ₹395 crore in the September quarter. Its asset quality improved in Q2, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total advances at 1.18%, down 58 bps y-o-y and 25 bps sequentially. Its net NPA ratio also declined in the quarter under review and was down 20 bps y-o-y and 12 bps sequentially at 0.36%.

The Supreme Court on 3 September had ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August and banks are expected to use this relaxation in the September quarter or till the final orders are passed. However, if the bank had classified borrower accounts as NPA after 31 August and corresponding provisions would have been made, the bank's proforma gross NPA ratio and proforma net NPA ratio would have been 1.54% and 0.72%, respectively.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, chief executive, Bandhan Bank, said the bank has seen an all-round improvement in collection, disbursement and deposits.

“On the deposits front, we have witnessed the best ever quarter whereas on the disbursement front, we are close to pre-covid level. Collections have seen a steady improvement month on month and is expected to reach near normal in the next 90 days," said Ghosh.

The Kolkata-based bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.68% in the September quarter. Its total advances, including on-book, off-book and targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO), grew 19.4% y-o-y to ₹76,614.6 crore and total deposits grew 34.4% y-o-y to ₹66,127.7 crore.

Bandhan Bank shares on the BSE closed at ₹300.85 on Monday, up 4.01% from its previous close.

