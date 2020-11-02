Bandhan Bank reports 5.3% drop in Q2 net profit as provisions surge

The Supreme Court on 3 September had ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August and banks are expected to use this relaxation in the September quarter or till the final orders are passed. However, if the bank had classified borrower accounts as NPA after 31 August and corresponding provisions would have been made, the bank's proforma gross NPA ratio and proforma net NPA ratio would have been 1.54% and 0.72%, respectively.