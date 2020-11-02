Bandhan Bank's Q2 net profit falls 5% to 920 cr

“As the moratorium ended on 31st August 2020 coupled with robust rural performance, we have seen an all-round improvement in collection, disbursement and deposits. On deposits front, we have witnessed the best ever quarter whereas on the disbursement front, we are close to pre-covid level. Collections have seen a steady improvement month on month and is expected to reach near normal in the next 90 days. We now look forward to accelerate the business in H2FY 21," said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO Bandhan Bank.