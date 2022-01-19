OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bank of America’s quarterly profit rises 28%

Bank of America Corp.’s fourth-quarter profit increased 28%, the bank said Wednesday.

The second-largest U.S. bank earned $7.01 billion, up from $5.47 billion a year earlier. Per-share earnings of 82 cents topped the 77 cents that analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Revenue totaled $22.06 billion, up 10% from a year ago. That missed the $22.18 billion expected by analysts.

The fourth-quarter earnings drop caps off an otherwise remarkable year for Bank of America and its peers. The bank earned $31.98 billion in 2021, up from $17.89 billion in 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both posted declines in fourth-quarter profits, but record profits for the full year.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout