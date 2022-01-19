Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bank of America’s quarterly profit rises 28%

Bank of America’s quarterly profit rises 28%

Bloomberg
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST ORLA MCCAFFREY, The Wall Street Journal

  • The bank beat analyst expectations for per-share earnings. Revenue rose 10%.

Bank of America Corp.’s fourth-quarter profit increased 28%, the bank said Wednesday.

The second-largest U.S. bank earned $7.01 billion, up from $5.47 billion a year earlier. Per-share earnings of 82 cents topped the 77 cents that analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Revenue totaled $22.06 billion, up 10% from a year ago. That missed the $22.18 billion expected by analysts.

The fourth-quarter earnings drop caps off an otherwise remarkable year for Bank of America and its peers. The bank earned $31.98 billion in 2021, up from $17.89 billion in 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both posted declines in fourth-quarter profits, but record profits for the full year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

