Bank of Baroda has reported a net profit of ₹1,779 crore in three months to March. This compares with a loss of ₹1,046 crore in the last year period.

The net interest income grew 21% to ₹8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.

On Friday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 1.82% lower at ₹94.30 apiece on NSE.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share (60%) for the year ended 31 March.

The gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the Bank reduced to ₹54,059 crore in the January-March period from ₹66,671 crore a year earlier, while gross NPA ratio improved to 6.61%.