Bank of Baroda posts net profit of 1,779 cr in fourth quarter
Bank of Baroda has reported a net profit of 1,779 crore in three months to March. This compares with a loss of 1,046 crore in the last year period.

The net interest income grew 21% to 8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.

On Friday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 1.82% lower at 94.30 apiece on NSE.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of 1.20 per equity share (60%) for the year ended 31 March.

The gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the Bank reduced to 54,059 crore in the January-March period from 66,671 crore a year earlier, while gross NPA ratio improved to 6.61%.



