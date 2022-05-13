Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda posts net profit of 1,779 cr in fourth quarter

On Friday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 1.82% lower at 94.30 apiece on NSE.
04:02 PM IST

  • The net interest income grew 21% to 8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.

Bank of Baroda has reported a net profit of 1,779 crore in three months to March. This compares with a loss of 1,046 crore in the last year period.

The net interest income grew 21% to 8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.

On Friday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 1.82% lower at 94.30 apiece on NSE.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of 1.20 per equity share (60%) for the year ended 31 March.

The gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the Bank reduced to 54,059 crore in the January-March period from 66,671 crore a year earlier, while gross NPA ratio improved to 6.61%.