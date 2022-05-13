Bank of Baroda posts net profit of 1,779 cr in fourth quarter

Bank of Baroda posts net profit of ₹1,779 cr in fourth quarter1 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- The net interest income grew 21% to ₹8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bank of Baroda has reported a net profit of ₹1,779 crore in three months to March. This compares with a loss of ₹1,046 crore in the last year period.
Bank of Baroda has reported a net profit of ₹1,779 crore in three months to March. This compares with a loss of ₹1,046 crore in the last year period.
The net interest income grew 21% to ₹8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.
The net interest income grew 21% to ₹8,612 crore in the fourth quarter.
On Friday, Bank of Baroda shares closed 1.82% lower at ₹94.30 apiece on NSE.
The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share (60%) for the year ended 31 March.
The gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the Bank reduced to ₹54,059 crore in the January-March period from ₹66,671 crore a year earlier, while gross NPA ratio improved to 6.61%.