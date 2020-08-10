Mumbai: Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a net loss of ₹864.26 crore for the June quarter of 2020-21 financial year on the back of higher provisioning.

In the year-ago same period, Bank of Baroda's net profit was at ₹709.87 crore. A Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts had estimated a profit of ₹514.30 crore.

Provision for the quarter rose 71.32% to ₹5627.70 crore for the June quarter against ₹3284.88 crore for the same quarter last year. For the January-March quarter, the bank has set aside ₹6844.07 crore.

The bank’s net interest income – difference between interest earned and interested expended – grew 4.93% y-o-y to ₹6816.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June over ₹6496.12 crore for the same quarter last year.

Other income which includes core fee income during the quarter under review stood at ₹1816.28 crore. It was ₹1917.57 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) on were 9.39% of gross advances as on June 30, 2019. The figure stood at 10.28% a year ago. For the Jan-Mar quarter it was 9.40%.

Net NPAs or bad loans were 2.83% in the latest quarter. In the year-ago period, net NPAs stood at 3.95%. In the quarter-ago period, it was 3.13%.

The bank’s total advances were at ₹6.87 trillion in Q1 of FY21, an increase of 8.45% over the same period last year. Total deposits stood at ₹9.34 trillion, an increase of 4.35% over 30 June last year.

Shares of the bank closed 0.21% up at ₹48.55 apiece on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.37% to 38182.08 points.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via