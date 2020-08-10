Home >Companies >Company Results >Bank of Baroda posts Q1 net loss at 864 cr

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda on Monday reported a net loss of 864.26 crore for the June quarter of 2020-21 financial year on the back of higher provisioning.

In the year-ago same period, Bank of Baroda's net profit was at 709.87 crore. A Bloomberg poll of 12 analysts had estimated a profit of 514.30 crore.

Provision for the quarter rose 71.32% to 5627.70 crore for the June quarter against 3284.88 crore for the same quarter last year. For the January-March quarter, the bank has set aside 6844.07 crore.

The bank’s net interest income – difference between interest earned and interested expended – grew 4.93% y-o-y to 6816.07 crore for the quarter ended 30 June over 6496.12 crore for the same quarter last year.

Other income which includes core fee income during the quarter under review stood at 1816.28 crore. It was 1917.57 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) on were 9.39% of gross advances as on June 30, 2019. The figure stood at 10.28% a year ago. For the Jan-Mar quarter it was 9.40%.

Net NPAs or bad loans were 2.83% in the latest quarter. In the year-ago period, net NPAs stood at 3.95%. In the quarter-ago period, it was 3.13%.

The bank’s total advances were at 6.87 trillion in Q1 of FY21, an increase of 8.45% over the same period last year. Total deposits stood at 9.34 trillion, an increase of 4.35% over 30 June last year.

Shares of the bank closed 0.21% up at 48.55 apiece on BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.37% to 38182.08 points.

