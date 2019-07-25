Mumbai: Bank of Baroda on Thursday said its first quarter net profit rose 34% on the back of higher net interest income and other income.

The state-owned lender posted a net profit ₹710 crore for the quarter ended 30 June compared to ₹528 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was lower than ₹857 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 17 analysts.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 48% to ₹6,498 crore from ₹4,381 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 67% to ₹1,916 crore in the three months from ₹1,148 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 10.28% in the June quarter compared with 9.61% in the Jan-Mar quarter and 12.46% in the year-ago June quarter.

Provisions during the quarter increased 52% to ₹3,285 crore as against ₹2,166 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the Jan-Mar quarter, the bank had set aside ₹5,399 crore in provisions.

Post-provision, the net NPA ratio was at 3.95% against 3.33% in the Jan-Mar quarter and 5.40% in the year-ago quarter.

On Thursday, shares of the bank lost 0.68% to close at ₹109.55 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex index lost 0.04% to close at 37,830.98 points.