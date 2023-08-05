Bank of Baroda Q1 results 2023-24: State-owned bank Bank of Baroda has declared its Q1FY24 results today. Sharing its first quarter results for the current financial year, the PSU bank reported 87.72 per cent YoY jump in net profit during April to June 2023 quarter. In Q1FY24, the PSU bank reported a net profit of ₹4,070.1 crore, logging 87.72 per cent up against the net profit of ₹2,168.1 crore in Q1FY23. However, the PSU bank's first quarter results for the current fiscal is below market estimates. Market had estimated net profit of the PSU lender at around ₹4,630 crore.

