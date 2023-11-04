This is higher than the anticipated ₹3,921 crore, as per a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of ₹4,252.9 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), marking a surge of 28.4 percent as against the year-ago period.

Trouble with RBI Last month, BoB was in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 11 ordered it to suspend further customer onboarding on its ‘bob World’ mobile app with immediate effect.

The RBI ordered the Bank of Baroda (BoB) to suspend further customer onboarding on its 'bob World' mobile app immediately, citing material supervisory concerns. The central bank further directed the PSU to ensure that already onboarded 'bob World' customers do not face any disruption due to the suspension.

The bank, however, later issued a clarification that it was taking corrective measures to address the deficiencies.

“While the Bank has already carried out corrective measures to address the concerns of the RBI, we have initiated further steps to plug any remaining gaps identified and we will work closely with the RBI to address their concerns at the earliest to their satisfaction," the company said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated…

