Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,087.85 crore, up 24%, for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

The higher bottom line was mainly due to health growth in non interest income.

The lender had posted a net profit of ₹1678.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the bank increased to ₹7,566 crore during the quarter as against ₹7,410 crore in last year period, registering a growth 2.11%.

Following the announcement of results, Bank of Baroda shares were down over 2% in noon deals at ₹103.45 on NSE.

Bank of Baroda, during the quarter, clocked an operating profit of ₹5,670 crore as against ₹5,361 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, up 5%.

Meanwhile, non-interest income during the reporting period rose by 23% year-on-year to ₹3,579 crore.

On the asset quality front, the Gross non performing assets (NPA) of the Bank reduced to ₹59,504 crore in Q2FY22 from the level of ₹65,698 crore in the same period last year.

Subsequently the Gross NPA Ratio improved to 8.11 % in the reporting quarter from 9.14% in year-ago period.

The Bank's total provisions during the quarter, other than tax, came in at ₹2,754 crore, down over 2% when compared with last year.

The Net NPA Ratio of the Bank stood at 2.83% in Q2FY22, higher than 2.51 % in Q2FY21, while the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of the Bank came in at 83.42%.

When it comes to business performance, global deposits during the quarter have risen marginally by 0.54% to ₹9.59 lakh crore on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, domestic deposits clocked a growth of 3.43% to ₹8.64 lakh crore at the end of September quarter.

Domestic current account deposits stood at ₹60,098 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 15% and domestic savings bank deposits grew by 12% to ₹3.15 lakh crore.

Overall Domestic CASA registered a growth of 13.01% on a YoY basis.

