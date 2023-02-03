Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit rises 75% to ₹3,853 crore, highest ever quarterly profit
- Bank of Baroda shares were trading more than 3% higher in Friday's afternoon deals on the BSE
Bank of Baroda (BOB) on Friday said it has declared highest ever quarterly standalone net profit of ₹3,853 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), which is up by over 75% from the year ago quarter of ₹2,197 crore. Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading more than 3% higher in Friday's afternoon deals on the BSE at ₹159 apiece.
