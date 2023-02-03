Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit rises 75% to 3,853 crore, highest ever quarterly profit
Bank of Baroda (BOB) on Friday said it has declared highest ever quarterly standalone net profit of 3,853 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), which is up by over 75% from the year ago quarter of 2,197 crore. Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading more than 3% higher in Friday's afternoon deals on the BSE at 159 apiece.

Its net interest income (NII) grew over 26% to 10,818 crore as compared to 8,552 crore year-on-year (YoY). Net Interest Margin (NIM) stands at 3.37% in the October-December period, increase of 24 bps YoY for the quarter

The lender said it achieved a total business of 20,73,385 crore as of December 2022, registering a growth of 18.5% YoY. Its operating profit grew by 50% in Q3 to 8,232 crore.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non performing assets (NPA) came at 4.53% versus 5.31% from the previous quarter of September 2022 whereas net NPA stood at 0.99% as againts 1.16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). 

Provisions rose to 2,404 crore from 1,627.5 crore QoQ and from 2,507 crore YoY. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) at a high of 92.34% with TWO & at 78.85% without TWO.

