Bank of Baroda (BOB) on Friday said it has declared highest ever quarterly standalone net profit of ₹3,853 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), which is up by over 75% from the year ago quarter of ₹2,197 crore. Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading more than 3% higher in Friday's afternoon deals on the BSE at ₹159 apiece.

Its net interest income (NII) grew over 26% to ₹10,818 crore as compared to ₹8,552 crore year-on-year (YoY). Net Interest Margin (NIM) stands at 3.37% in the October-December period, increase of 24 bps YoY for the quarter

The lender said it achieved a total business of ₹20,73,385 crore as of December 2022, registering a growth of 18.5% YoY. Its operating profit grew by 50% in Q3 to ₹8,232 crore.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non performing assets (NPA) came at 4.53% versus 5.31% from the previous quarter of September 2022 whereas net NPA stood at 0.99% as againts 1.16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Provisions rose to ₹2,404 crore from ₹1,627.5 crore QoQ and from ₹2,507 crore YoY. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) at a high of 92.34% with TWO & at 78.85% without TWO.