State-owned Bank of Baroda's net profit doubled for the October-December quarter to ₹2,197 crore against ₹1,061 crore during the same quarter in the previous year, recording more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Vadodara-headquartered bank's net interest income (NII) increased to ₹8,552 crore in Q3 FY22 as against ₹7,477 crore in Q3 FY21, registering a growth of 14.38 per cent YoY.

The bank's operating profit increased to ₹5,483 crore in the said quarter, thereby growing at 7.85 per cent on a YoY basis. Its operating profit for nine months of the fiscal year till December 31 stands at ₹16,754 crore, a growth of 11.95 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The bank's domestic CASA grew at 12.86 per cent on a YoY basis, and the gross NPA ratio improved to 7.25 per cent in Dec’21 from 8.48 per cent in Dec’20.

"The Gross NPA of the Bank reduced to INR 55,997 crore in Q3FY22 from the level of INR 63,182 crore in Q3FY21 and Gross NPA Ratio improved to 7.25% in Q3FY22 from 8.48% in Q3FY21. The Net NPA Ratio of the Bank improved to 2.25% in Q3FY22 as compared with 2.83% in Q2FY22," a BoB statement said.

BoB's net interest margin (NIM) increased to 3.13 per cent in Dec’21 from 2.77 per cent in Dec’20, while global advances improved 5.17 per cent sequentially to ₹7,71,994 crore. Its domestic advances increased to ₹6,54,315 crore, up by 4.96 per cent on QoQ and 3.36 per cent on a YoY basis.

BoB's organic retail loan portfolio grew 11.13 per cent, led by growth in personal loans (46.39 per cent growth), auto loans (20.54 per cent) and education loans (13.86 per cent) growth on a YoY basis.

Bank of Baroda stock had closed at ₹106.40, down ₹3.15 or 2.88 per cent, from the previous session close of ₹109.55 on the NSE.

