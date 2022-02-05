Bank of Baroda Q3 result: Net profit rises to 2,197 cr; NII up 14.38%

"The Gross NPA of the Bank reduced to INR 55,997 crore in Q3FY22 from the level of INR 63,182 crore in Q3FY21 and Gross NPA Ratio improved to 7.25% in Q3FY22 from 8.48% in Q3FY21. The Net NPA Ratio of the Bank improved to 2.25% in Q3FY22 as compared with 2.83% in Q2FY22," a BoB statement said.

