Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bank of Baroda Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% to 4,579 crore

Bank of Baroda Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% to 4,579 crore

Livemint

  • The profit after tax of the commercial bank increased to 4,579 crore during the quarter ending December 2023

Bank of Baroda Q3 results

Bank of Baroda released its October-December quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 19% jump in its net profit. The profit after tax of the commercial bank increased to 4,579 crore during the quarter ending December 2023.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.