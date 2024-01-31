Bank of Baroda Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹4,579 crore
- The profit after tax of the commercial bank increased to ₹4,579 crore during the quarter ending December 2023
Bank of Baroda released its October-December quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 19% jump in its net profit. The profit after tax of the commercial bank increased to ₹4,579 crore during the quarter ending December 2023.
This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs
