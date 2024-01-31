Bank of Baroda Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% to 4,579 crore

Bank of Baroda released its October-December quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 19% jump in its net profit. The profit after tax of the commercial bank increased to ₹4,579 crore during the quarter ending December 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!