Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Net profit rises 2.3% YoY to ₹4,886.5 crore; declares dividend of ₹7.6 per share
Bank of Baroda Q4 results: The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY24 also increased 2.3% to ₹11,793 crore from ₹11,525 crore, YoY. Global Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved by 17 basis points (bps) sequentially and stood at 3.27% in Q4FY24 from 3.10% in Q3FY24.
Bank of Baroda, the state-run lender, on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹4,886.49 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 2.3% from ₹4,775.33 crore in the year-ago period.