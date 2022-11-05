Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Bank of Baroda reports 59% YoY growth in Q2 PAT to 3,312 cr, gross NPA dips sharply

Bank of Baroda reports 59% YoY growth in Q2 PAT to 3,312 cr, gross NPA dips sharply

1 min read . 02:17 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Bank of Baroda beats street estimates for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY22).

  • The bank garnered a standalone net profit of 3,312.42 crore in Q2FY23 rising by 58.70% from a profit of 2,087.85 crore posted in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, the bank's Q2 PAT climbed by 52.82%.

PSU lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) beats street's estimates in the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period with profitability witnessing double-digit growth. The bank garnered a standalone net profit of 3,312.42 crore in Q2FY23 rising by 58.70% from a profit of 2,087.85 crore posted in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, the bank's Q2 PAT climbed by 52.82%.

