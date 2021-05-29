Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a standalone net loss of ₹1,046.5 crore for the quarter ended March. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹506 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹1,061 crore profit in the previous quarter.

The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose around 4% to ₹7,107 crore against ₹6,798.4 crore year-on-year (YoY). The provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at ₹3,586 crore as compared to ₹3,434.6 crore in the previous quarter and ₹6,645 crore in the year ago quarter.

The asset quality deteriorated as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 8.87% versus 8.48% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net NPAs rose to 3.09% in Q4FY21 from 2.39% in Q3FY21.

The lender said its board has approved raising of additional capital up to ₹5,000 crore comprising of ₹2,000 crore of Common Equity Capital by various modes including QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), etc. in suitable stages and ₹3,000 crore, by way of Additional Tier I capital/Tier II capital instruments.

''Given the uncertainty because of COVID -19 pandemic, the Bank is continuously monitoring any material change in future economic conditions which may impact the Bank's operations and its financial results depending on the developments which may differ from that estimated as the date of approval of these financial results,'' it said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The bank's scrip had closed 0.48% higher at ₹83.85 per share on Friday on the BSE.

