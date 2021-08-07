OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bank of Baroda swings back to profit in June quarter at 1,208 cr, NII up 16%

Bank of Baroda on Saturday posted a standalone PAT of 1,208.63 crore as it swung back to profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net loss of 864 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's net interest income (NII) –the difference between interest earned and interest expended– rose nearly 16% to 7,892 crore as against 6,816 crore in the year-ago period, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda's asset quality improved marginally in the June quarter as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came at 8.86% as against 8.87% quarter-on-quarter. The quarterly net NPA stands at 3.03% as against 3.09% in Q4FY21.

Bank of Baroda's shares closed 1.03% higher on Friday at 83.35 apiece on BSE.


MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout