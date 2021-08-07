Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bank of Baroda swings back to profit in June quarter at 1,208 cr, NII up 16%

Bank of Baroda swings back to profit in June quarter at 1,208 cr, NII up 16%

Bank of Baroda
1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

BoB's net interest income (NII) rose nearly 16% to 7,892 crore as against 6,816 crore in the year-ago period

Bank of Baroda on Saturday posted a standalone PAT of 1,208.63 crore as it swung back to profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net loss of 864 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's net interest income (NII) –the difference between interest earned and interest expended– rose nearly 16% to 7,892 crore as against 6,816 crore in the year-ago period, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Bank of Baroda's asset quality improved marginally in the June quarter as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came at 8.86% as against 8.87% quarter-on-quarter. The quarterly net NPA stands at 3.03% as against 3.09% in Q4FY21.

Bank of Baroda's shares closed 1.03% higher on Friday at 83.35 apiece on BSE.

