Bank of India net profit down 15% on higher expenses and provisions

While the bank’s operating expenses rose 15.8% y-o-y to ₹2,715 crore, its total provisions were up 4.3% y-o-y to ₹2,086 crore. Its net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and expended, stood at ₹3,145 crore, down 9.7% from the same period last year. The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator of profitability, was down 38 basis points (bps) y-o-y but was up by 19 bps on a sequential basis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}