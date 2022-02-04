Bank of India posts 90% jump in Q3 profit on lower provisions

“Much higher loan growth holds the key to a positive NII. From a credit-deposit ratio of 65%, we have reached over 70%; we have seen a 5.4% growth in advances compared to 1-2% growth in the previous two quarters too. We have made a beginning and the growth in Q3 and Q4 will definitely to much better NII and NIM in Q4 and the whole fiscal," said AK Das, chief executive, Bank of India.

