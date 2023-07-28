Bank of India Q1 results: Net profit doubled to ₹1,551 crores, gross NPA of the bank declined by 263 bps YoY.

Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs.1,551 Cr for Q1FY23, doubling from the previous year. Operating profit increased by 72%, net interest income by 45%, and NIM (Global) improved by 49 bps. Gross NPA ratio decreased by 263 bps and net NPA ratio decreased by 56 bps.