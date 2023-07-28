comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bank of India Q1 results: Net profit doubled to 1,551 crores, gross NPA of the bank declined by 263 bps YoY.
Back

Bank of India Q1 results: Net profit doubled to ₹1,551 crores, gross NPA of the bank declined by 263 bps YoY.

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs.1,551 Cr for Q1FY23, doubling from the previous year. Operating profit increased by 72%, net interest income by 45%, and NIM (Global) improved by 49 bps. Gross NPA ratio decreased by 263 bps and net NPA ratio decreased by 56 bps.

The Bank of India financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2023Premium
The Bank of India financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2023

State-owned Bank of India reported its Q1FY23 results today. The net profit doubled for the June quarter.

Net Profit increased by 176% YoY to Rs.1,551 Cr.

Operating Profit increased by 72% YoY to Rs.3,752 Cr.

Net Interest Income increased by 45% YoY to Rs.5,915 Cr.

NIM (Global) improved by 49 bps YoY.

Yield on Advances (Dom.) improved by 157 bps YoY.

Gross NPA ratio down by 263 bps YoY.

Net NPA ratio down by 56 bps YoY.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout