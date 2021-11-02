OPEN APP
Bank of India Q2 profit almost doubles to 1,051 cr as asset quality improves
Bank of India reported almost twice the standalone net profit on-year for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The state-run lender a net profit of 1,050.98 crore for the quarter under review as opposed to 525.78 crore in the year-ago period, marking a rise of 99.89 per cent.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, dipped to 3,523.48 during the period, as opposed to 4,113.30 crore a year ago, translating into a decline of 14.33 per cent. Non-interest income increased by 58.71 per cent YoY to 2,136 crore for Q2 FY22 against 1,346 crore in Q2 FY21.

Operating profit stood at 2,677.60 crore for Q2 FY22, slipping from 2,830.53 crore.

Bank of India saw its asset quality improve during the quarter and provision coverage ration declining sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were down at 12 per cent of the gross advances at end of September 2021 from 13.79 per cent by end of same month a year ago. Net NPAs too fell to 2.79 per cent from 2.89 per cent.

Bank of India share traded at 62.25 apiece on BSE, up 3.06 per cent from the previous close.

