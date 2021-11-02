Bank of India Q2 profit almost doubles to 1,051 cr as asset quality improves

Bank of India Q2 profit almost doubles to ₹1,051 cr as asset quality improves1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
Bank of India reported almost twice the standalone net profit on-year for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The state-run lender a net profit of ₹1,050.98 crore for the quarter under review as opposed to ₹525.78 crore in the year-ago period, marking a rise of 99.89 per cent.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, dipped to ₹3,523.48 during the period, as opposed to ₹4,113.30 crore a year ago, translating into a decline of 14.33 per cent. Non-interest income increased by 58.71 per cent YoY to ₹2,136 crore for Q2 FY22 against ₹1,346 crore in Q2 FY21.
Operating profit stood at ₹2,677.60 crore for Q2 FY22, slipping from ₹2,830.53 crore.
Bank of India saw its asset quality improve during the quarter and provision coverage ration declining sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were down at 12 per cent of the gross advances at end of September 2021 from 13.79 per cent by end of same month a year ago. Net NPAs too fell to 2.79 per cent from 2.89 per cent.
Bank of India share traded at ₹62.25 apiece on BSE, up 3.06 per cent from the previous close.
